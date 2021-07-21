Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.11. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 11.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

