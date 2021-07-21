Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

