Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Financial Contrast

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Performance Shipping and Genco Shipping & Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 5 0 3.00

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus price target of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Genco Shipping & Trading -29.94% -0.64% -0.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Genco Shipping & Trading pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genco Shipping & Trading pays out -57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Genco Shipping & Trading has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.53 $5.19 million $1.05 4.61 Genco Shipping & Trading $355.56 million 1.92 -$225.57 million ($0.35) -46.51

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genco Shipping & Trading. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Performance Shipping on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 24, 2021, the company fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 9 Ultramax, and 15 Supramax with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,421,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

