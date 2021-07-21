Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post $72.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $75.04 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $287.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.50 million to $296.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $292.13 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $310.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, CFO Jai Agarwal sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $228,150.00. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

