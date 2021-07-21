Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

NYSE AEM opened at $60.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,895,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

