Alaska Air Group (ALK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.79.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

