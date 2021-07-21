Avient Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of AVNT opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86. Avient has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avient by 735.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 285.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

