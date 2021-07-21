Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.22 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 218,935 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

