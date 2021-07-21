Analysts Set Expectations for Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE GSC opened at C$2.73 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.78.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.