Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. On average, analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

