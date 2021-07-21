National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

EQX opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

