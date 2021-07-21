Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

