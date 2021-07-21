WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) received a C$10.00 price target from Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$7.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -124.33. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.03 and a one year high of C$9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.68.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

