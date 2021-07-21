Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Shares of SOTK opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.14.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

