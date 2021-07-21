Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Raised to GBX 2,800

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCH. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,741.67 ($35.82).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,579 ($33.69) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,604.66. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,694 ($35.20). The company has a market capitalization of £9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 461 shares of company stock worth $1,204,127.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

