Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Update

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
