Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($30.05). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,275 ($29.72), with a volume of 64,828 shares trading hands.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,218.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.