Old National Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 592 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 957% compared to the typical volume of 56 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

