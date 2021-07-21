Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

HOOK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company has a market cap of $210.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.