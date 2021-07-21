Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.97. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

