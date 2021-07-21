ASOS’s (ASOMY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

ASOMY opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51. ASOS has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

