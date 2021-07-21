ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue raised ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $51.17 on Monday. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

