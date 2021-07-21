Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post $1.66 EPS

Brokerages expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.50%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

