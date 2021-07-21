Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.44. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.