Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OPCH opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 416.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

