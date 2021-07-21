Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AM. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

