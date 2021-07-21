BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $245.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $252.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.88.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

