BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $245.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $252.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.88.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
