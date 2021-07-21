ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $2.81 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

