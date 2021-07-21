Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKUS. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97. Akouos has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $427.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Akouos will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Akouos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.