Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.15 on Monday. Apple has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

