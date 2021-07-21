GFL Environmental (GFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.99. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.