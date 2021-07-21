Brokers Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.67.

Shares of NFLX opened at $531.05 on Monday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.