Chart Industries (GTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

