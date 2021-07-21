Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Pentair plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Pentair in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $69.53 on Monday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,205,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Pentair by 62.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pentair by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pentair by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after buying an additional 270,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

