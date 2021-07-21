Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Reduced by B. Riley

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STNG. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

NYSE STNG opened at $16.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $966.09 million, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.14. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $8,309,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 368,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $2,843,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

