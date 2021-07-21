Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$8.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.36. The company has a market cap of C$871.37 million and a P/E ratio of -385.22. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$10.57.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

