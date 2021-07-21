Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FM. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.47.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$23.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.89 billion and a PE ratio of 522.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.21 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Insiders sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093 in the last 90 days.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.