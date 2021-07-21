Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.95 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Flat Glass Group stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Flat Glass Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

