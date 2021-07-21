Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.17% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BHG opened at $12.05 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In other Bright Health Group news, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.