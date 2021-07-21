Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,949 shares of company stock worth $74,716 in the last three months. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

