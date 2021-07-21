Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,135 ($40.96). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 2,995 ($39.13), with a volume of 38,956 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CKN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The stock has a market cap of £911.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,109.20.

In other news, insider Sue Harris purchased 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,920 ($38.15) per share, for a total transaction of £50,340.80 ($65,770.58).

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

