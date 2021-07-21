Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indonesia Energy Corporation is an energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas business primarily in Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. “

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSE:INDO opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.62. Indonesia Energy has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indonesia Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Indonesia Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

