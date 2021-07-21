Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.89. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 31,451 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. Research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.