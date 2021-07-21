iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$65.95. iA Financial shares last traded at C$65.82, with a volume of 129,093 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.59. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.3799998 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

