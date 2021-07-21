Accolade Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,170 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 881% compared to the typical volume of 323 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

ACCD opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.02. Accolade has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

