Hyatt Hotels Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,982 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 390% compared to the typical volume of 608 put options.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

