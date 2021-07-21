Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.51. Vivendi shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 1,725 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

