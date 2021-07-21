Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.52. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 86,598 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $605.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

