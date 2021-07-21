Financial Comparison: Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) vs. EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Monro alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Monro and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro 0 3 0 0 2.00 EVgo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Monro presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.30%. Given Monro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Monro is more favorable than EVgo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Monro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monro and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro 3.05% 5.22% 2.09% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monro and EVgo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro $1.13 billion 1.84 $34.32 million $1.14 54.30 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Summary

Monro beats EVgo on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. The company also provides auto maintenance services, including oil change, lubrication and fluid, motor vehicle safety inspection, auto emissions test, and air conditioners inspection services; and auto repair services for fuel and ignition systems, wheel alignment, suspension system, air conditioners. In addition, it offers heating and cooling systems, transmission flush and fills, batteries, alternators, and starters, as well as belt and hose installation, and scheduled maintenance services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Tire Barn Warehouse, and Free Service Tire & Auto Centers. As of March 27, 2021, it operated 1,263 company-operated stores, 96 franchised locations, seven wholesale locations, and three retread facilities in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.