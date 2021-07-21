New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDU shares. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

